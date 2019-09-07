This Is It! Repeal Of The Second Amendment Is Coming, Dems Believe

Alex Jones breaks down how the Democrats believe they are at the cusp of permanently repealing the Second Amendment in a prelude to their world government takeover, but fail to realize that stripping Americans of one of their most important God-given liberties will backfire and ultimately push the country into a civil the likes of which the world has never seen before.

2020 Democratic candidates like Beto O’Rourke have openly called for gun confiscation, and the New York Times has written several op-eds justifying ending the Second Amendment.

The city of San Fransisco has also labeled the National Rifle Association as a domestic terror organization despite the fact no mass shooter had any ties to the gun rights organization.

The left is even using corporate forces to push their anti-Second Amendment agenda, which is incredibly dangerous because corporations aren’t accountable to the people.

The Trump administration has even indicated it may go along with a plan to have Big Tech systematically determine who is “fit” to own a gun based not on the courts, but in arbitrary indicators of mental health by the Deep State’s HARPA project.