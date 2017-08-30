This is it: The total destruction of Europe has just been decided upon

It will now become much easier for ‘refugees’ from Africa to seek asylum in Europe, according to a new agreement between four western European countries and Chad and Niger. “Particularly vulnerable refugees” will now be able to apply for asylum in Europe directly in place in the African countries.

Four Western European countries have agreed on a new asylum policy, allowing African ‘refugees’ to seek asylum in European countries, directly on the African continent, reports AP.

It is the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Spain, who jointly presented the news, together with EU Foreign Minister Federica Mogherini, after the representatives of the countries gathered in Paris to discuss integration, migration and defense within the EU. Representatives from other African countries also participated.

Several African leaders have asked for increased support from the EU, since their countries are used in many ways as transit areas for refugees and migrants heading for the European continent.

They also call for help to put an end to trafficking, primarily by providing opportunities for those who participate in such activities to engage in other legitimate business areas, such as trade or agriculture.

Specifically, the European countries intend to work with Chad and Niger, where they want to start a process of coping with what is described as “particularly vulnerable migrants” and help them to begin a new life in Europe.

In this way, if their asylum applications are approved, migrants will now be able to travel to Europe in a legal and safe manner, instead of dealing with, in many cases, life-threatening voyages with unsafe boats across the Mediterranean.

Exactly what is meant by “particularly vulnerable” people is not fully clarified, but asylum will be based on a list by the UN.

This means a flood of asylum seekers like the world has never seen before, as the signal effect has probably reached the entire African continent already. It is the end of Europe as we know it.

The agenda and the objective for the insane mass migration inflicted upon us by traitors: Culture clashes -> wars -> depopulation -> ending the wars -> introducing the UN’s NWO.

You better start to believe it, cause it’s clearly coming.