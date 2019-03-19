‘This is MAGA Country!’: Smollett-Style Graffiti Found at Jewish Cemetery

Suspected vandals who defaced a Jewish cemetery in Massachusetts Monday used the phrase, “This is MAGA country!,” leading many to question whether the act could be a hate crime hoax similar to the one allegedly perpetrated by Empire actor Jussie Smollett.

WBZ-TV reports at least 30 gravestones in the Fall River Hebrew Cemetery were hit with racist and anti-Semitic graffiti praising Adolf Hitler and President Donald Trump.

However, one marked gravestone in particular stood out among others, with the curious expression, “This is MAGA country!” a phrase which gained notoriety after Smollett attributed it to white Trump supporters he alleged beat him and threw a noose around his neck in Chicago.

Many on Facebook were quick to question the vandals’ use of the phrase, especially in light of the Smollett incident.

Smollett’s version of events was brought into question after two men he supposedly paid to attack him confessed he staged the entire incident.

The Cook County State’s Attorney office eventually brought felony charges against the actor, accusing him of disorderly conduct for filing a false police report.

Smollett maintains his innocence despite overwhelming evidence that was publicly laid out by the prosecution after he was initially charged.

If convicted, Smollett faces up to three years in prison.

Fall River Police and the Anti-Defamation League are offering rewards of up to $1,500 for information that can lead to the arrest of the individuals responsible.