This Is Meme Country: Jussie Smollett Memes Erupt After Hoax

With the left devastated over another fake hate crime hoax, it was only a matter of time until memes concerning the Jussie Smollett incident emerged.

Here are a few of the best Smollet Hoax memes from around the web:

Some memes pointed out the media’s double standard, while others highlighted the hypocrisy of Smollett’s virtue-signaling in light of new evidence indicating he staged the attack.

Chicago PD: Have you been in contact w any Nigerians lately Smollett: pic.twitter.com/b7zAQHKrEc — Sean (@S_C_14) February 18, 2019

The media has been walking back their zealous reporting on the story, and placing blame on everybody but themselves for perpetuating the hoax.

Media covering hate crimes like pic.twitter.com/NQUNEhT9HO — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) February 18, 2019

Here’s a math lesson about what happens when things just don’t add up pic.twitter.com/Y8QUZdA6ds — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) February 18, 2019

Media doing damage control pic.twitter.com/yVqoEmaM2S — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) February 18, 2019

Paul Joseph Watson breakdown



Jussie Smollett Attack Parody



Instagram reportedly censored commentator Mark Dice’s meme on Tuesday depicting Smollett as a Scooby Doo villain.

.@instagram has just censored this Jussie Smollett meme from my account. pic.twitter.com/XBl5wcc7B3 — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) February 19, 2019

Najee Ali, a civil rights activist in Los Angeles, says Jussie Smollett could have started a race war with his allegation of a racially motivated attack. Owen Shroyer explains independent media helped bring out the facts about Jussie’s story before that could happen.