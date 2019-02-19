This Is Meme Country: Jussie Smollett Memes Erupt After Hoax

With the left devastated over another fake hate crime hoax, it was only a matter of time until memes concerning the Jussie Smollett incident emerged.

Here are a few of the best Smollet Hoax memes from around the web:

Some memes pointed out the media’s double standard, while others highlighted the hypocrisy of Smollett’s virtue-signaling in light of new evidence indicating he staged the attack.

The media has been walking back their zealous reporting on the story, and placing blame on everybody but themselves for perpetuating the hoax.

Paul Joseph Watson breakdown

Jussie Smollett Attack Parody

Instagram reportedly censored commentator Mark Dice’s meme on Tuesday depicting Smollett as a Scooby Doo villain.

Najee Ali, a civil rights activist in Los Angeles, says Jussie Smollett could have started a race war with his allegation of a racially motivated attack. Owen Shroyer explains independent media helped bring out the facts about Jussie’s story before that could happen.


Jussie Smollett is a Complete Idiot

Bush Lawyer Calls For Trump "To Be Removed Under 25th Amendment"

Sen. Bernie Sanders enters the 2020 presidential race

Elizabeth Warren calls for using 25th Amendment to remove Trump

WashPo Writer Laments Jussie Smollett Case Falling Apart: ‘I Need This Story To Be True’

