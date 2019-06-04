This is Metal: Mike Huckabee Rocks Out On Stage with Korn Guitarist

Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee is known for being a major supporter of Donald Trump, but did you know he’s actually also a badass bassist?

Watch him jam out the Korn song “Blind” with guitarist Brian “Head” Welch in a clip from his TBN show “Huckabee.”

“I realize that when the two of us are on stage together, it may not look like that we actually blend, but we do. Yes we do,” Huckabee said.

FLASHBACK: Check out Alex Jones’ 2014 interview with Korn vocalist Jonathan Davis.


