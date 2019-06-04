This is Metal: Mike Huckabee Rocks Out On Stage with Korn Guitarist

Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee is known for being a major supporter of Donald Trump, but did you know he’s actually also a badass bassist?

Watch him jam out the Korn song “Blind” with guitarist Brian “Head” Welch in a clip from his TBN show “Huckabee.”

“I realize that when the two of us are on stage together, it may not look like that we actually blend, but we do. Yes we do,” Huckabee said.

Playing w/ @brianheadwelch of Korn on my show last weekend was an incredible experience. Underneath my suit, I'm like all tattoos and piercing. https://t.co/qqF9q5YgMk — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) June 3, 2019

Underneath my suit and tie, I'm actually tattooed and pierced and 2nite 8/11pm ET on https://t.co/MTf4xbnNsG U see my "heavy metal" side when I host @brianheadwelch from Korn to play. He's a great guy; amazing guitarist. And yes, we blend! @tbn pic.twitter.com/oH8JI85wKA — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) June 1, 2019

FLASHBACK: Check out Alex Jones’ 2014 interview with Korn vocalist Jonathan Davis.

