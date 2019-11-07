"This is NOT a MAGA Rally!" Joy Behar Yells At Own Audience, Whoopi Adds "The Booing Is F*cking Us Up"

The View co-host Joy Behar got mad at her own audience for clapping for Donald Trump Jr., and fellow host Whoopi Goldberg complained that the audience “booing is f*cking us up.”

“This is not a MAGA rally!” Behar yelled at her audience on Thursday after Trump Jr. said he “wouldn’t forgo his First Amendment rights” when it came to sharing a Breitbart article about the alleged anti-Trump CIA whistleblower.

🚨TRIGGERED 🚨 WATCH: Joy Behar snap at her own studio audience when they cheer for @DonaldJTrumpJr. Behar yells at them “This is NOT a MAGA rally!” This is a perfect example How Hollywood Liberals treat conservatives in their audience: “Shut up!”pic.twitter.com/OR72JCn9uk — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 7, 2019

The segment starts at the 0:40 second mark.

Goldberg told the audience that their “booing was f*cking us up” during a commerical break, according to the Hollywood Reporter:

“The booing is f*cking us up,” The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg told the morning show’s audience during a commercial break on Thursday. “It’s messing with everyone’s mic. You can grimace and all that. All we hear is booing.”

[…]

The front rows were stocked with audience members who seemed to be mostly supportive of the First Son, including a man wearing a Trump hat who asked, “Who killed Epstein?,” during a commercial break at the end of the show.

“I think the reality of the answer is the whistleblower’s name was on a little website called the Drudge Report a couple of days ago,” Trump Jr. said on the show. “I literally quote tweeted an article that had the guy’s name in the title of the article.”

“…I don’t think I have to forgo my First Amendment rights,” he added. “I didn’t want to create a hysteria, but if I’m reading an article and the name’s out there, I didn’t realize that this thing was some sort of big secret.”

