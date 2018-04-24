‘This is OUTRAGEOUS’! Kyle Kashuv says Broward County Sheriff’s officers treated him ‘like a criminal’

As Twitchy told you, over the weekend, Kyle Kashuv tweeted photos of his trip to the gun range with his father. Gun grabbers were predictably triggered. But this reaction from Stoneman Douglas High School security goes far beyond triggering; this crosses into straight-up insanity:

BREAKING: Anti-Gun Control Parkland Survivor Kyle Kashuv Questioned By School Security For Visiting Gun Range With His Father https://t.co/g2FaAuglMn pic.twitter.com/44HmlxGUYf — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 23, 2018

The Daily Wire reports that Kashuv was called to the principal’s office today after some of his classmates were upset by the photos he had posted. For his troubles, Kashuv says, he was treated “like a criminal”:

Near the end of third period, my teacher got a call from the office saying I need to go down and see a Mr. Greenleaf. I didn’t know Mr. Greenleaf, but it turned out that he was an armed school resource officer. I went down and found him, and he escorted me to his office. Then a second security officer walked in and sat behind me. Both began questioning me intensely. First, they began berating my tweet, although neither of them had read it; then they began aggressively asking questions about who I went to the range with, whose gun we used, about my father, etc. They were incredibly condescending and rude. Then a third officer from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office walked in, and began asking me the same questions again. At that point, I asked whether I could record the interview. They said no. I asked if I had done anything wrong. Again, they answered no. I asked why I was there. One said, “Don’t get snappy with me, do you not remember what happened here a few months ago?” They continued to question me aggressively, though they could cite nothing I had done wrong. They kept calling me “the pro-Second Amendment kid.” I was shocked and honestly, scared. It definitely felt like they were attempting to intimidate me.

That warrants a legit “whoa if true,” because such treatment is absolutely unacceptable.

This is totally insane. We've reached out to the high school and the sheriff's office for comment. We'll update if they respond. https://t.co/g2FaAuglMn — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 23, 2018

School security: Yeah, we'll sit and wait outside while kids get shot inside.

Also school security: So, kid who just talked with GOP and Dem senators and went to WH to fight school shootings, we saw you went to a gun range. Start talking.https://t.co/g2FaAuglMn — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 23, 2018

Nikolas Cruz made actual threats — repeatedly — on people’s lives, and the Broward County Sheriff’s Department did nothing. Kyle Kashuv went to the gun range to practice proper gun safety techniques, and according to him, the sheriff’s officer gave him the third degree. What is wrong with this picture?

I was aware of this story earlier today and reading about it still disturbs me. @KyleKashuv did nothing wrong and he got interrogated by the police and school security anyway. Ridiculous. https://t.co/xLgkR6RtlO — Elliott Hamilton (@ElliottRHams) April 23, 2018

This is outrageous. Instead of looking for solutions or holding their own department accountable for countless failures, @browardsheriff 's officers are now harassing kids with views they don't like. That department desperately needs new leadership and accountability. https://t.co/9ugDoTkCxN — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) April 23, 2018

That’s an understatement.