This Is The Left: AOC Promotes Drag Queen Vampire's Occult Show

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) promoted a drag queen’s bizarre performance tour on social media Monday, calling the individual “fabulous,” “incredible,” and “genius.”

AOC gushed over drag queen Sasha Velour’s one-man show called “Smoke and Mirrors,” which he bills as an “effortless blend of drag, visual art, and magic.”

“I thought it was amazing! It was incredible, it was fabulous!” Ocasio-Cortez exclaimed. “I’m like that Lady Gaga moment where she’s like, ‘stunning,’ ‘amazing,’ ‘impeccable,’ ‘genius’!”

Tonight THE most honored special guest came to see “Smoke & Mirrors” in Washington D.C. @AOC 💖 The audience gave her a standing ovation too! pic.twitter.com/XzHYGTuDb0 — Sasha Velour (@sasha_velour) November 12, 2019

“Can you believe this? From the revolutionary of our time. I love you so much, thank you,” Velour said.

Velour’s website claims his 27-city performance tour serves to “unmask deeper truths, sparking fresh analysis of gender, fame, family, and the importance of dreaming big and living life over-the-top.”

Velour introduces audiences to a whole new side of her artistry, through 13 dazzling and genre-busting lip-synch performances, all directed and choreographed by the queen herself. You’ll be on the edge of your seat as she explodes into rose petals, vanishes in a poof of smoke, saws herself in half, conjures a rainstorm, even transforms into a tree in front of your eyes (to name just a few). But the real magic is the way that these illusions and deceptions serve to unmask deeper truths, sparking fresh analysis of gender, fame, family, and the importance of dreaming big and living life over-the-top.

The left is normalizing drag queens to promote their gender-bending agenda and indoctrinate children to a philosophy that rejects the nuclear family and elevates degeneracy and hedonism.

Twitter: Follow @WhiteIsTheFury

Gab: https://gab.com/WhiteIsTheFury

Minds: https://www.minds.com/whiteisthefury

It’s open line Friday so we take your calls on today’s episode of the War Room. Owen highlights the latest moves by the Democrats in their treasonous attempt to remove President Trump from office. We play the latest meme tweeted out by the President targeting Adam Schiff. Also, Drag Queen Story Time continues to get worse as grown men are now strip teasing for kids.