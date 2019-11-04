“This is What Heaven Sounds Like”: Watch Kanye West’s Sunday Spiritual

Pro-Trump rapper Kanye West has struck a chord with his series of Sunday Service spirituals, sporadic invitation-only events where he sings songs from his latest Christian album and other hits, while accompanied by a gospel choir.
On Friday, West held one of the events at Bethany Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where “over 1,000” people answered an “altar call” to pledge their lives to christ.
View this post on Instagram
Tonight, @candacebrewington & I got to experience Kanye West’s Sunday Service at @bethany_church in Baton Rouge. If you’ve ever doubted the legitimacy or spiritual impact of this #sundayservice project, simply look at this incredible shot taken by @the.smitan during the altar call. YES, I said ALTAR CALL. 😲 Tonight, worship was lifted, the name of Christ was exalted, the Word of God was preached, a multitude prayed together, the Gospel was clearly proclaimed, and an opportunity to respond was given. In a crowd of 6,000 people from all walks of life, all ages, and all races, i witnessed over 1,000 people respond to The Gospel by raising their hands to accept Jesus as their Lord & Savior! 😱🙌🏾 Say what you want, & think what you want…. But trust me when I tell you – The Spirit of the Living God was indeed present. I danced, wept, stood in awe of God’s redemptive work, & can honestly say that tonight I witnessed a new wave of REVIVAL first hand. #Jesusisking • Isaiah 43:19 “Behold I do a NEW thing. • 1 Corinthians 1:27 “But God chose the foolish things of the world to shame the wise; God chose the weak things of the world to shame the strong. • #excited #inspired 📸 @the.smitan
The event was heavenly, according to YouTube commenters.
“Kanye’s services have saved my week!” one commenter said. “This is what heaven sounds like! God bless you and all those watching!”
“This is the Lord’s doing and it’s marvelous in our eyes!!” another commenter stated.
Amid a backdrop of three giant crosses, the choir also sang Christian versions of 80s hits, including Tears for Fears’ “Head Over Heels” and “Shout,” along with a song from Depeche Mode, and a rendition of Queen’s “We Are The Champions.”
West’s latest album, “Jesus is King,” debuted at number one this week on the Billboard 200 albums chart, according to Billboard.com, reportedly his ninth consecutive number 1 debut.
Watch the Baton Rouge spiritual in full here:
West also gave a glimpse of the worship service to Late Late Show host James Corden, aboard a plane occupied by his gospel choir:
Along with his controversial support of President Trump, West has maintained he’s answering a higher calling with his latest album, and is up for the challenge of injecting Christianity into a hip-hop music scene known more for big booties and blunts than celebrating Christ.
