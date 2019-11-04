“This is What Heaven Sounds Like”: Watch Kanye West’s Sunday Spiritual

Pro-Trump rapper Kanye West has struck a chord with his series of Sunday Service spirituals, sporadic invitation-only events where he sings songs from his latest Christian album and other hits, while accompanied by a gospel choir.

On Friday, West held one of the events at Bethany Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where “over 1,000” people answered an “altar call” to pledge their lives to christ.

The event was heavenly, according to YouTube commenters.

“Kanye’s services have saved my week!” one commenter said. “This is what heaven sounds like! God bless you and all those watching!”

“This is the Lord’s doing and it’s marvelous in our eyes!!” another commenter stated.

Amid a backdrop of three giant crosses, the choir also sang Christian versions of 80s hits, including Tears for Fears’ “Head Over Heels” and “Shout,” along with a song from Depeche Mode, and a rendition of Queen’s “We Are The Champions.”

West’s latest album, “Jesus is King,” debuted at number one this week on the Billboard 200 albums chart, according to Billboard.com, reportedly his ninth consecutive number 1 debut.

Watch the Baton Rouge spiritual in full here:

West also gave a glimpse of the worship service to Late Late Show host James Corden, aboard a plane occupied by his gospel choir:

Along with his controversial support of President Trump, West has maintained he’s answering a higher calling with his latest album, and is up for the challenge of injecting Christianity into a hip-hop music scene known more for big booties and blunts than celebrating Christ.

RELATED: Trevor Noah Trashes Kanye West’s Attempts to Awaken Black Community

Follow the author on Gab: https://gab.ai/adansalazar

On Twitter: Follow @AdanSalazarWins

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735

On Minds: https://www.minds.com/adan_infowars

By the way, our Everything Must Go Emergency Sale is now live! Get 50% off DNA Force Plus at the Infowars Store now!