This Is What Miami Could Look Like On Sunday Morning

An analysis by Climate Central shows that the Florida storm surge from hurricane Irma could endanger millions, and result in billions in property damage.

According to Climate Central, it has created the following resources to help anyone remaining in the area visually understand how dangerous the flooding will be in their neighborhood and take safety measures accordingly.

These simulations are based on the Coastal Emergency Risks Assessment (CERA) storm surge and wave model using data from the National Hurricane Center forecast track from Friday morning (Advisory 37). CERA partners include multiple leading universities and federal agencies.

The videos use Google Earth to simulate what the these storm surge forecasts would appear like in different South Florida neighborhoods. The height above mean sea level for each simulation is shown in the titles. As local topography varies, these values translate to approximately 7-10 feet of water above ground in many areas according to the Storm Surge Warming forecasts from the National Weather Service.



Downtown Miami (13.5 feet)

Coconut Grove (15.5 feet)



Coral Gables (12.5 feet)

South Miami (12 feet)

Palmetto Estates (14.5 feet)

Kendall (11.5 feet)

Miami International Airport (7.5 feet)



Another resource to use approximates the forecast surge level — threatened neighborhoods are shown in blue