The photo above depicts something quite incredible: a snapshot of two entangled galaxies, captured by the Hubble Telescope.

The galaxies NGC 4490 and the smaller NGC 4485 have been locked in a gravitational dance for millions of years, at one point colliding.

That was a long time ago—the galaxies have now passed through each other and are speeding apart again. But gravity is strong and it’s only a matter of time until their incredible mass sucks them back together.

