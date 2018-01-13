‘THIS IS WHO HE IS’: CNN Cuomo ‘made sure’ his kids watched him call Trump ‘sh*thole’ on air

Personalities on CNN were in full meltdown on Thursday after President Trump called Haiti and countries in Africa as “sh*thole” countries.

Chris Cuomo turned a primetime segment into Seasme Street to teach his own children about the word.

“We just have to be very clear about what’s going on in the White House,” Cuomo began, “because the president is just showing you who he is.

“This is who he is,” he said, pointing to the words written on a marker board.

“Okay? We sum in up in a word,” he continued, before writing S-H-I-T-H-O-L-E on the board.

“Okay? There it is. This is the gift that he decided to give the American people. It’s a bad word,” he declared.

“My kids are watching right now. I made sure they did,” he said. “I don’t want to teach my kids and your kids a bad word. My president decided to make that choice.

“Here’s the big mistake, though. Hiding from the word. Not speaking it, not really talking about it because it’s too ugly. Laughing it off, ‘well, this is just how he is,’” he continued.

“Normalizing it. ‘Well, he was voted in, so it’s okay,’” he said, apparently making the argument for rump supporters.

“It’s not okay,” Cuomo lectured. “It is who he is,” he said, pointing at “sh*thole” on the board.

Cuomo contends it wasn’t a “slip of the tongue” because Trump tells us how he feels “every chance he has.”

Cuomo’s meltdown was in reaction to a leaked conversation, according to the Washington Post:

President Trump grew frustrated with lawmakers Thursday in the Oval Office when they discussed protecting immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador and African countries as part of a bipartisan immigration deal, according to several people briefed on the meeting.

“Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” Trump said, according to these people, referring to countries mentioned by the lawmakers.

Trump then suggested that the United States should instead bring more people from countries such as Norway, whose prime minister he met with Wednesday. The president, according to a White House official, also suggested he would be open to more immigrants from Asian countries because he felt that they help the United States economically.

In addition, the president singled out Haiti, telling lawmakers that immigrants from that country must be left out of any deal, these people said.

“Why do we need more Haitians?” Trump said, according to people familiar with the meeting. “Take them out.”

Trump denies making the comment.