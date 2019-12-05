'This Lady Needs A Shrink!' Tucker Mocks Prof Karlan's Unhinged Impeachment Testimony

The Democrats’ impeachment inquiry on Wednesday was a dumpster fire.

As Tucker Carlson highlighted on his show Wednesday night, the star of the hearing was Stanford law professor Pamela Karlan, who likes to describe herself as a “snarky, bisexual, Jewish” woman:

Carlson mocked her testimony and found some old footage of her pushing the lie of “white male privilege” all the way back in 2006.

“We have to seize back the high ground on patriotism and love of our country because we have more reason than they do to love America,” Karlan says in the clip. “The rich, pampered prodigal sanctimonious incurious white, straight sons of the powerful do pretty well everywhere in the world and they always have.”

“This lady needs a shrink,” Carlson joked. “‘The sons of the powerful?’ Really? You are a law professor at Stanford and you are lecturing other people how they are powerful? Right.”

During her testimony, Karlan also regurgitated old neocon talking points insisting we need to arm the Ukrainians “so we can fight the Russians there and we don’t have to fight them here.”

Liberal law professor Jonathan Turley, who’s spent decades studying presidential powers as an academic and legal commentator, said the ongoing impeachment process against President Trump is “woefully inadequate” and would be the first impeachment in history with no established crime.
“And I think in the Intelligence Committee you heard testimony that it isn’t just our national interest in protecting our national elections, it isn’t just our national interest to make sure that the Ukraine remains strong and on the front lines so we can fight the Russians there and we don’t have to fight them here,” Karlan said.

Karlan also made a very stupid joke about Barron Trump, got scolded by Melania Trump and chose to come out and apologize:

Karlan was reportedly on Hillary Clinton’s list for a potential Supreme Court nomination…

At one point, she even appeared to blame Trump for ruining her thanksgiving:

Another unearthed video of Karlan showed her saying how she “had to cross the street” when walking by Trump Hotel is Washington DC.

Truly hilarious!

