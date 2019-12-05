'This Lady Needs A Shrink!' Tucker Mocks Prof Karlan's Unhinged Impeachment Testimony

The Democrats’ impeachment inquiry on Wednesday was a dumpster fire.

As Tucker Carlson highlighted on his show Wednesday night, the star of the hearing was Stanford law professor Pamela Karlan, who likes to describe herself as a “snarky, bisexual, Jewish” woman:

Carlson mocked her testimony and found some old footage of her pushing the lie of “white male privilege” all the way back in 2006.

“We have to seize back the high ground on patriotism and love of our country because we have more reason than they do to love America,” Karlan says in the clip. “The rich, pampered prodigal sanctimonious incurious white, straight sons of the powerful do pretty well everywhere in the world and they always have.”

“This lady needs a shrink,” Carlson joked. “‘The sons of the powerful?’ Really? You are a law professor at Stanford and you are lecturing other people how they are powerful? Right.”

During her testimony, Karlan also regurgitated old neocon talking points insisting we need to arm the Ukrainians “so we can fight the Russians there and we don’t have to fight them here.”

Professor Karlan just went full neocon and said we need to arm Ukraine to fight the Russians there so we don’t have to fight them here. Yes, really. pic.twitter.com/jeMPXgP7kf — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 4, 2019

Liberal law professor Jonathan Turley, who’s spent decades studying presidential powers as an academic and legal commentator, said the ongoing impeachment process against President Trump is “woefully inadequate” and would be the first impeachment in history with no established crime.

“And I think in the Intelligence Committee you heard testimony that it isn’t just our national interest in protecting our national elections, it isn’t just our national interest to make sure that the Ukraine remains strong and on the front lines so we can fight the Russians there and we don’t have to fight them here,” Karlan said.

Karlan also made a very stupid joke about Barron Trump, got scolded by Melania Trump and chose to come out and apologize:

Pamela Karlan invokes President @realDonaldTrump's 13-year-old son during her testimony on Capitol Hill: "The Constitution says there can be no titles of nobility. So while the President can name his son 'Barron,' he can't make him a 'baron.'" pic.twitter.com/MdSAEdN8Vn — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 4, 2019

A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics. Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 4, 2019

.@RepMattGaetz confronts Prof. Karlan for invoking 13-year-old Barron Trump in her attack on @realDonaldTrump. He then says to all witnesses: "If you have personal knowledge of a single material fact in the Schiff Report, please raise your hand." *silence* pic.twitter.com/zAkKUNbXjX — BlazeTV (@BlazeTV) December 4, 2019

Pamela Karlan: "I want to apologize for what I said earlier about the president's son. It was wrong of me to do that. I wish the president would apologize, obviously, for the things that he's done that's wrong, but I do regret having said that." pic.twitter.com/7lYiRWCKjw — CSPAN (@cspan) December 4, 2019

Karlan was reportedly on Hillary Clinton’s list for a potential Supreme Court nomination…

Stanford law professor Pamela Karlan responds to House Judiciary ranking member Doug Collins: "I read transcripts of every one of the witnesses who appeared in the live hearing…I'm insulted by the suggestion that as a law professor I don't care about those facts." pic.twitter.com/lQUFdBTSBK — Axios (@axios) December 4, 2019

At one point, she even appeared to blame Trump for ruining her thanksgiving:

Trump absolutely broke these people: This professor testifying on impeachment says she spent "all of Thanksgiving vacation sitting there reading these transcripts. I ate a turkey that came to us in the mail that was already cooked." YIKES pic.twitter.com/Af4c6VgInb — Caleb Hull 🎅🏻🎁 (@CalebJHull) December 4, 2019

Another unearthed video of Karlan showed her saying how she “had to cross the street” when walking by Trump Hotel is Washington DC.

Again, if you were inclined to believe the Democrats' witnesses are giving unbiased analysis… Here is Pamela Karlan, law professor Democrats invited to urge impeachment, explaining how she once decided to cross the street rather than walk by Trump Hotel pic.twitter.com/xWVqhhPtQx — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) December 4, 2019

Truly hilarious!