“This man is amazing”: Family of Officer Slain by Illegal Praises Trump at Police Memorial

The family of a police officer killed on duty by an illegal alien praised President Donald Trump during the 38th Annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service.

In a speech Wednesday, Reggie Singh, the brother of California Cpl. Ronil Singh, said he thanks the president for keeping his family in mind throughout the stressful experience.

Trump calls to the stage the brother & wife of slain Officer Ronil Singh – who was killed on Christmas eve by an illegal immigrant.

The widow initially did not want to speak, but with her baby in arms, took the mic & stunned the audience.

Their words need to be heard.

“This man over here,” Reggie said pointing to Trump, “The Singh family supports him. Whatever he’s doing for law enforcement, we support him.”

“His team at the White House has reached out to us multiple times, multiple times,” he added. “I don’t think that has ever happened before, ever. This man is amazing and my family supports him.”

Shortly after, Trump called on Singh’s widow to say a few words. She initially refused, but then proceeded to take the mic and thank Trump personally in a teary response.

“You’re the only one that actually reached out and gave your condolences to the family” Singh’s widow said.

Newman Police Cpl. Ronil Singh was killed in a shootout with an illegal alien during an early morning traffic stop on Christmas Eve last year.

Watch the entire National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service: