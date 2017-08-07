This Mexican Immigrant in Palm Beach Supported Trump — Now He’s Slated For Deportation

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

FRANCISCO JAVIER GONZALEZ manages an upscale pizzeria in Palm Beach, just two miles down the road from Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump’s private Florida club. The Trumps have long been a presence in the community, and back when he was working his way up through the industry, Gonzalez, then in his early 20s, waited on the future president.

“I didn’t know much about him at the time,” he said of that day back in 2004. “I just knew that he was a multimillionaire. We didn’t know that he was ever going to run for president. I didn’t really pay much attention because over there you get a lot of customers at the same level.”

Over the years, Gonzalez has crossed paths with some of Palm Beach’s most influential figures, including news personalities and entrepreneurs. Trump’s nephew, David Desmond, referred to Gonzalez as an “old friend” in a 2011 column for the Palm Beach Daily News.

When Trump announced his candidacy, Gonzalez hoped he would win.

“I knew that 90 percent of my customers wanted him to be the president, and I had a feeling that it was good for us, for the economy, and I thought that people would be happy and spend more money,” he said. After the election, with local officials complaining that Trump’s frequent visits to his “Winter White House” were bankrupting the town, Gonzalez stuck up for his old customer in the pages of the Tampa Bay Times.

