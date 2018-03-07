This One Video Debunks PM's Claim There Are Zero 'No-Go Zones' in Sweden

During his press conference with President Trump yesterday, Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Loefven brazenly lied to the world when he claimed that ‘no-go zones’ in Sweden didn’t exist.

“It is not like you have these ‘no go zones’. We have our share of domestic challenges no doubt about that,” said Loefven.

His assertion is completely false and can be debunked with the video below.

Ex-Muslim Christian Somali woman enters the Swedish no-go zone in Rinkeby. She is threatened, spat on and forced to leave. Aggressive men shout "This is not Sweden". Now tell me again about how "no-go zones" don't exist, lefties. pic.twitter.com/x1NWr12rKR — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) March 3, 2018

The clip features a Somali woman called Mona Walter who decided to leave the religion of Islam and convert to Christianity.

To expose how welcoming the Islamic community were towards her, Walter ventured into the notorious migrant ghetto of Rinkeby, where she was almost immediately recognized by her countrymen.

A group of men immediately begin congregating around Walter and intimidating her.

“We are in Sweden!” asserts Walter, to which the group of men respond, “This is not Sweden!”

The crowd then begin hurling abuse at Walter and the film crew, while one of the men spits at her.

Due to “anger” and a “threatening atmosphere,” the group is forced to leave. This is precisely what a ‘no-go area’ looks like. If you as an outsider try to visit, there will be negative consequences.

As Jimmie Akesson leader of the Sweden Democrats told Breitbart, “The Prime Minister’s statement is simply not true. We have re-occurring incidences of cancelled bus lines in fear of entering certain immigrant heavy areas, frequent attacks on emergency vehicles, oftentimes lured in there by fake 911 calls for the sole purpose of attacking the emergency personnel, and even reluctance in simple services such as delivering mail or investigating illegal television/cable services. In some areas self-appointed sharia police patrol the streets enforcing dress-code rules and proper Islamic behaviours.”

Akesson pointed to a report by Sweden’s National Criminal Investigation Service that detailed 55 areas where it was common “for unattended police cars to be attacked, for police officers to be attacked and to be exposed to threats.”

Last week, the New York Times published a report admitting that Sweden has a massive problem with gang-related migrant crime.

“Gang-related assaults and shootings are becoming more frequent, and the number of neighborhoods categorized by the police as “marred by crime, social unrest and insecurity” is rising,” stated the article.

It’s getting increasingly absurd for the left to deny the existence of migrant no go zones across Europe for years, especially after Chancellor Angela Merkel’s admission last week that there are now “no-go areas … where no one dares to go,” in Germany.

