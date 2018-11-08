This Particular Oil Boom Is Going Under The Radar

Image Credits: jansgate / Flickr.

If anyone needed any further proof that Africa is shaping up as the next major hot spot in oil and gas, this year’s edition of Africa Oil Week will provide it.

The event launched amid higher oil prices and booming exploration activity across the continent with supermajors and independents both upbeat about their prospects there.

If we ignore the waywardness of oil prices, which served as the basis for Africa’s oil and gas recovery, and which can once again plunge local oil producers into recession should they drop, prospects are bright.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

The Achilles’ Heel Of Electric Vehicles

The Achilles’ Heel Of Electric Vehicles

Economy
Comments
How Capitalists Created a "War on Waste"

How Capitalists Created a “War on Waste”

Economy
Comments

Oil Slips After US Output Hits New Record

Economy
Comments

Union’s Push Dem House to Alter Trump’s New NAFTA

Economy
Comments

Dem Congress to Cool Surging Stock Market

Economy
Comments

Comments