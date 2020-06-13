‘This S**t Is Going Too Far’: Ice Cube Defends ‘Paw Patrol’ from Woke Mob

Even leftist rapper Ice Cube is against the idea of canceling Paw Patrol, a popular cartoon that has come under fire because one of its characters is a police dog.

The long-running show features puppies that work in different professions (such as police, construction, firefighting, medicine, and the like) who rush around their town to save people, right wrongs, and maintain order.

But since one of the characters is a police dog, leftists are targeting the cartoon in the wake of emboldened Black Lives Matter activists looking to eliminate anything they don’t like all across American society.

But Ice Cube — who has a long history of hate for police — thinks targeting the cartoon is absurd. “My grandbaby loves Paw Patrol, this shit is going too far,” the Fuck Da Policerapper tweeted on Thursday.

My grand baby loves Paw Patrol, this shit is going too far😂 https://t.co/hpgtict8Uu — Ice Cube (@icecube) June 12, 2020

