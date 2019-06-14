‘This Works’: Group Says Drinking Your Own Pee Is Good For You

A small group of people in Colorado are drinking their own urine, insisting the practice has demonstrative health benefits. But the experts remain unconvinced.

The Urine Therapy of Colorado meetup group hosts monthly gatherings at the public library in Boulder for people to explore, learn about and support others drinking urine or using it as a topical treatment.

Christopher Macor said he began using it when he said no other creams or ointments helped his eczema on his hands. He says the moment he began soaking them in his urine, his eczema went away.

“It’s the fluid of your body that’s being given to you,” Macor told KUSA.

Another member said she has been using urine to treat ailments since 1983.

