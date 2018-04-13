Thomas Jefferson Statue Vandalized on Founding Father's Birthday

The University of Virginia’s Thomas Jefferson statue was vandalized on Friday, April 13, Jefferson’s birthday.

Watch the video here.

The university released a statement, saying, “The university is disappointed that individuals vandalized the statue of Thomas Jefferson on the Lawn on the day that we honor his contributions to our University and to our democracy.”

This isn’t the first time the statue has been vandalized.

In September 2017, “Black Lives Matter — F*** White Supremacy” was written on a banner that was draped over the monument.


