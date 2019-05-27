Thousands Back Doctor Suspended For Asking Muslim Patient to Remove Veil

More than 83,000 people have signed a petition backing a British doctor who could lose his job for asking a Muslim woman to remove her veil.
Dr. Keith Wolverson, 52, insists he only asked the woman to remove her niqab, a veil covering all but the eyes, so he could hear her while trying to diagnose her daughter at Royal Stoke University Hospital last June.
“I asked a lady to remove her face veil for adequate communication, in the same way I’d ask a motorcyclist to remove a crash helmet,” insisted Wolverson, a primary doctor for 23 years, according to the Independent.
