Thousands of Additional Migrants Headed to U.S. Border

Image Credits: Pedro Pardo/AFP.

Thousands of additional migrants are expected to arrive Tijuana, Mexico, expecting to claim asylum at the U.S border. The migrants expected to arrive are in addition to the approximately 5,000 migrants who already arrived in this border city during recent days.

Jean Guerrero from KPBS first reported on the expected migrant arrivals after she spoke to a group who had just made their way to Tijuana, Baja California.

The new migrants appear to be from a group of 200 who, according to Frontera.Info, arrived at the border city after having been stranded for days in Mexicali. The Mexican news site reported that the group was primarily made up of young adult males. The migrants said they felt betrayed by their compatriots who had told them that they would be allowed to enter the U.S and request asylum.

The arrival of the new caravan comes just hours after a group of migrants tried to rush the U.S. border at the San Ysidro port of entry. As Breitbart News reported, the effort forced U.S. Customs and Border Protection to shut down the port of entry and establish barricades with federal officers in riot gear. U.S. Customs and Border Protection tweeted that Border Patrol agents were forced to fire tear gas into the crowds as some of the migrants threw rocks.

Read more.

