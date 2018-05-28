Thousands of Germans Protest Against "Criminal" Merkel

Image Credits: European People's Party, Flickr.

At least five thousand patriots demonstrated in Berlin [Sunday].

Most of them are members and supporters of the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, the organizer of the protest, newspaper Die Welt reports.

Some of the participants drove hundreds of miles through Germany to attend the protest in Berlin. Newspaper Die Welt asked some participants why they are protesting.

Walter Wissenbach, is 60-years-old and an attorney. He is interested in politics since he was a student says: “The European Union is a Moloch and Merkel is a criminal.” According to Wissenbach Germany’s leadership has become worse after every new government.

