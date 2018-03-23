Thousands of New Jobs Created in Wake of Facebook Scandal

Image Credits: Mike MacKenzie, Flickr.

More Americans may be deleting Facebook in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data privacy scandal, but the social media giant is adding people to its ranks in a way that does pay: through thousands of new jobs.

Facebook’s struggles to contain the privacy and linked Russian election interference headlines underscore a big trend in technology careers that is still being sorted out and spent heavily on by major players.

As smart as artificial intelligence gets, it is still not up to many critical job tasks that are required to protect companies from risks that can destroy not only bottom lines but reputations.

Read more


Related Articles

Trump's Tariffs Fight One-Sided 'Free/Fair' Trade Deals Meant To Deindustrialize The US

Trump’s Tariffs Fight One-Sided ‘Free/Fair’ Trade Deals Meant To Deindustrialize The US

Economy
Comments
Trump Imposes $60 Billion in Tariffs on Chinese Imports

Trump Imposes $60 Billion in Tariffs on Chinese Imports

Economy
Comments

Starbucks Chairman: “We Took A Walk On Madison Avenue. It Reminded Me Of The Financial Crisis In 2008”

Economy
Comments

Dow Falls 700 Points, Stocks Hit Session Lows on Trade Fears

Economy
Comments

Fed Raises Rates, Banks Pocket Cash, Congress Spends More

Economy
Comments

Comments