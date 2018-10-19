Thousands of US-Bound Illegals Storm Guatemala-Mexico Border Under UN Command: VIDEO

Thousands of migrants have arrived at the Mexico-Guatemala border, with some climbing over the fence separating the two countries. US President Donald Trump has threatened to close the US-Mexico border and call in the military.

More than 3,000 migrants are demanding they be let into Mexico, and ultimately through to the US, with many heard chanting “We want to work!”

Others shouted, “We are not smugglers, we are immigrants!”

Most of the migrants are from Honduras, but some have joined the caravan from other Central American countries.

On Thursday, Trump referred to the caravan as an “assault on our country,” citing “criminal elements and drugs pouring in.” He encouraged Mexico to “stop this onslaught.”

President Trump tweeted about the migrant caravan on Thursday.

Can you believe this, and what Democrats are allowing to be done to our Country? pic.twitter.com/4aDpASkjIU — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2018

