Thousands of Western Europeans Return Home After Leaving to Join ISIS - Report

Thousands of men, women and children have traveled from the UK and Western Europe to join forces with ISIS…and a shocking number have returned home as well, according to a new report.

The International Centre for the Study of Radicalisation released a report entitled “From Daesh to ‘Diaspora’: Tracing the Women and Minors of Islamic State”.

Westmonster spoke to the people behind the report, and they confirmed 5,904 people traveled to Iraq or Syria to join ISIS, 1,023 of those were women and 1,502 were minors.

