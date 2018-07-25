Thousands of Western Europeans Return Home After Leaving to Join ISIS - Report

Image Credits: flickr, camillacarvalhofotos.

Thousands of men, women and children have traveled from the UK and Western Europe to join forces with ISIS…and a shocking number have returned home as well, according to a new report.

The International Centre for the Study of Radicalisation released a report entitled “From Daesh to ‘Diaspora’: Tracing the Women and Minors of Islamic State”.

Westmonster spoke to the people behind the report, and they confirmed 5,904 people traveled to Iraq or Syria to join ISIS, 1,023 of those were women and 1,502 were minors.

Read more


Related Articles

EU Launches UK-Crafted Satellite That UK May Never Use

EU Launches UK-Crafted Satellite That UK May Never Use

Globalism
Comments
Hungary Official Calls EU Migration Proposal "Political Blackmail"

Hungary Official Calls EU Migration Proposal “Political Blackmail”

Globalism
Comments

EXPOSED: EPA’s Secret Agreement with UN to Control You

Globalism
Comments

“We Don’t Need Charity” – Italian Official Fumes Over EU Migrant Plan

Globalism
Comments

Spain’s New Socialist Government Fuels Migrant Crisis

Globalism
Comments

Comments