Thousands of Yemeni Civilians Trapped as War Approaches Airport, University - Source

Thousands of Yemeni civilians are trapped on the southern outskirts of the Red Sea port of Hodeidah as forces backed by a Saudi-led coalition battle Houthi insurgents entrenched in the city, aid groups said on Monday.

The alliance has massed thousands of Yemeni troops in recent days near the heavily defended port, but a source in the coalition told Reuters there were no immediate plans for an assault.

The United Nations has said an attack on the city, entry point for 80 percent of impoverished Yemen’s food imports and relief supplies, would risk triggering a famine.

