Threats Force Hollywood Cemetery to Remove Confederate Memorial

Image Credits: Los Angeles Times.

Share
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 0

The Hollywood Forever Cemetery will remove a memorial to Confederate veterans buried at the site, thanks in part to threats of vandalism, as well as requests from activists, according to a Tuesday report in the Los Angeles Times.

The Times notes that the granite monument marking the burial site was already vandalized on Tuesday:

Since 1925, the 6-foot monument has stood in the Confederate section of the cemetery, where more than 30 Confederate veterans, along with their families, are buried. The monument will be taken to a storage site within the next 24 hours, cemetery officials said, but the grave markers will remain.

This week, Hollywood Forever was fielding as many as 60 calls and emails a day from people requesting the cemetery get rid of the monument, said Tyler Cassity, the cemetery’s president and co-owner. A Change.org petition calling for its removal drew more than 1,300 signatures.

On Tuesday, someone vandalized the granite boulder monument, Cassity said, using a black marker to write “No” across its bronze plaque.

Read more

Share
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 0

Related Articles

Fashion Rag Commands Readers to Divorce Pro-Trump Spouses

Fashion Rag Commands Readers to Divorce Pro-Trump Spouses

Infowars Exclusives
Comments
Antifa Protesters Crash Heather Heyer’s Funeral

Antifa Protesters Crash Heather Heyer’s Funeral

U.S. News
Comments

NY Schools To Use Vaping, Bullying Detectors

U.S. News
Comments

Michael Moore: Trump Supporters Are Like Rapists

U.S. News
Comments

Trump’s Press Conference Leaves Reporters ‘Shaken,’ ‘Rattled’

U.S. News
Comments

Comments