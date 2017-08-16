Threats Force Hollywood Cemetery to Remove Confederate Memorial

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

The Hollywood Forever Cemetery will remove a memorial to Confederate veterans buried at the site, thanks in part to threats of vandalism, as well as requests from activists, according to a Tuesday report in the Los Angeles Times.

The Times notes that the granite monument marking the burial site was already vandalized on Tuesday:

Since 1925, the 6-foot monument has stood in the Confederate section of the cemetery, where more than 30 Confederate veterans, along with their families, are buried. The monument will be taken to a storage site within the next 24 hours, cemetery officials said, but the grave markers will remain. This week, Hollywood Forever was fielding as many as 60 calls and emails a day from people requesting the cemetery get rid of the monument, said Tyler Cassity, the cemetery’s president and co-owner. A Change.org petition calling for its removal drew more than 1,300 signatures. On Tuesday, someone vandalized the granite boulder monument, Cassity said, using a black marker to write “No” across its bronze plaque.

