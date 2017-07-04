Three Car Bombs Hit Damascus, at Least Seven People Killed

Image Credits: RT / Twitter.

Three car bombs exploded in Damascus on Sunday, state media said, killing at least seven people in the first suicide bombings in the Syrian capital since jihadists attacked in March.

Security forces stopped the terrorists from reaching their targets which would have led to more deaths, officials told state TV, saying the bombers had aimed to hit busy areas on the first day back to work after the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Damascus was hit by two separate, multiple suicide bomb attacks in March, one of them claimed by the ISIS terrorist group and the other by the Islamic insurgent alliance Tahrir al-Sham.

