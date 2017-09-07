THREE Hurricanes Threaten Gulf

Hurricane Jose threatens islands already destroyed by Irma as newly-formed Hurricane Katia hovers over the Gulf of Mexico.

Before residents of Antigua and Barbuda could even survey the damage left by Irma, another hurricane warning was issued for the islands for Jose, which is, so far, following Irma’s path.

“A hurricane watch is in effect for Antigua and Barbuda and a tropical storm watch has been issued for Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts, Nevis, Saba and St. Eustatius,” reported weather.com. “For now, all residents of the Leeward Islands, including areas hard hit by Irma, should monitor for the latest on Jose’s forecast.”

“Many of these islands took the full brunt of Category 5 Hurricane Irma on Wednesday with winds gusting to over 155 mph.”

Irma could keep moving west right behind Katia, which is nearing Category 3 status off the coast of Veracruz.

“Katia will likely end up moving inland over the northern coast of southeastern Mexico sometime late this week or this weekend,” AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski said.

Even if the hurricanes hit separate regions, they will all likely make landfall on Saturday.

The last time three hurricanes simultaneously swirled in the Atlantic was in 2010 with Hurricanes Igor, Julia and Karl.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RealKitDaniels

Twitter: Follow @KitDaniels1776

MORE Videos: Resistance News