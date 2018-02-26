Three migrants brutally torture Swedish psychiatric patient for “insulting” them

A Swedish patient, suffering from mental health issues, has been brutally tortured, Friatider reports.

The victim was sitting outdoors when three young migrants passed. When the man called to them they became angry and one of them showed a gun. The patient was told he could fire it at a remote location, in Långholmen, Stockholm and was tricked to come with the migrants.

When arriving at the location, the man suffering from mental health issues, was subjected to brutal torture. He had to remove his clothes and had to swim to the other side of an ice cold river. “Are you Allah, let’s see what we can do with you”, one of the migrant men said.

The migrants wouldn’t let the victim out of the ice cold water. Later the man was kicked in the head, beaten with sticks and at the end of one of the beatings a stick was pushed up his rectum.

