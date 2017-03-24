Three Million Migrants Waiting to Cross into Greece, Says EU Commissioner Avramopoulos

While visiting Athens on Thursday, European Commissioner for Migration Dimitris Avramopoulos said that there are approximately 3 million refugees waiting to cross into Greece from Turkey in an effort to reach Western and Northern Europe.

The news comes at a time when repeated threats from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan along with many of his advisors and aides imply that the Brussels-Ankara deal might come to an end.

Mr. Avramopoulos stated that the deal signed last year between Turkey and the EU had reduced the influx of migrants toward Europe and reduced the number of deaths at sea while stressing the need to safeguard the deal in order to curb human smuggling in the Aegean.

Thousand of migrants are already bottlenecked in reception centers on the islands of the eastern Aegean, which is the first point of arrival for most migrants arriving in Greece from Turkey.