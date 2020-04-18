THREE MILLION people could die from coronavirus in Africa unless the spread is contained, UN report warns

Africa could see anywhere between 300,000 and 3.3 million deaths due to coronavirus, according to the UN Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA).

It warned that if the continent does not implement measures to prevent the spread of the virus then total infections could spiral out of control and reach 1.2 billion.

But if intense social distancing measures are implemented, the number of total infections could drop to 122 million by the end of the pandemic.

The first confirmed COVID-19 case in Africa was reported in Egypt on February 14 and since then there have been more than 18,000 confirmed cases.



Algeria has the most COVID-19 related deaths in Africa with 348, with Egypt, Morocco and South Africa the next hardest hit countries.

The UN projections are based on a host of pre-exiting research, including statistics and modelling from Imperial College London.

A separate study from a team of international researchers has found that more than 16million Africans will likely be infected by the end of June.

Their own mathematical model predicts more than 20,000 people on the continent will lose their lives to COVID-19 during the next 10 weeks alone.

