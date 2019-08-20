Three More Women Sue Epstein's Estate Over Alleged Abuse

Image Credits: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images, Bill Tompkins/Getty Images.

Three more women on Tuesday sued the estate of Jeffrey Epstein, saying they were recruited to provide massages for the financier and then sexually abused.

The lawsuits, filed in Manhattan federal court, bring the total number of civil cases against Epstein’s estate since his apparent suicide in jail on Aug. 10 to at least five.

Two of the women say they met Epstein when they were 17, while a third said she met him when she was 20. All describe similar patterns of being brought to Epstein’s home to provide massages and then subjected to repeated, unwanted sex acts.

Alex Jones went on Louder With Crowder to break down the suspicious death of Jeffrey Epstein and the damning evidence found in his autopsy.


