Three Natural Supplements Proven to Lower High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure can lead to serious health problems if left untreated, but making some simple changes to what you eat can help lower your reading. Including three natural supplements in your diet has been proven effective.

High blood pressure isn’t an easy condition to spot, because symptoms are rarely noticeable, but left untreated it can cause the arteries to thicken and harden. This can then lead to an increased risk of heart attack and stroke. Eating a heathy diet is one of the ways high blood pressure can be reduced or prevented. The NHS recommends cutting down on the amount of salt in your food and eating plenty of fruit and vegetables.

But including three natural supplements in your diet has also been proven effective – aged garlic extract, hibiscus and fish oil.

Read more



Dr. Nick Begich explains how to dig deep and pull out strength you never knew you had.