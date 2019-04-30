Three Natural Supplements Proven to Lower High Blood Pressure

Image Credits: Alan Levine, Flickr, Jeremy Keith/Flickr.

High blood pressure can lead to serious health problems if left untreated, but making some simple changes to what you eat can help lower your reading. Including three natural supplements in your diet has been proven effective.

High blood pressure isn’t an easy condition to spot, because symptoms are rarely noticeable, but left untreated it can cause the arteries to thicken and harden. This can then lead to an increased risk of heart attack and stroke. Eating a heathy diet is one of the ways high blood pressure can be reduced or prevented. The NHS recommends cutting down on the amount of salt in your food and eating plenty of fruit and vegetables.

(Photo by Jeremy Keith/Flickr)

But including three natural supplements in your diet has also been proven effective – aged garlic extract, hibiscus and fish oil.

Read more


Dr. Nick Begich explains how to dig deep and pull out strength you never knew you had.


Related Articles

Study: Suicide Prevention Services Struggle With Demand After Celebrity Suicides

Study: Suicide Prevention Services Struggle With Demand After Celebrity Suicides

Health
Comments
15,000 Cancer Cases Could Stem From California Tap Water, Study Says

15,000 Cancer Cases Could Stem From California Tap Water, Study Says

Health
Comments

Report: Dog Deworming Meds Cured Cancer

Health
Comments

Study: Peppermint Helps the Meal Go Down

Health
Comments

The Unintended Consequences of Childhood Vaccines

Health
Comments

Comments