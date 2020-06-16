NYPD Cops 'Intentionally Poisoned' With Bleach In Drinks From Shake Shack

An investigation is underway as three NYPD officers were rushed to hospital after being deliberately poisoned with bleach at a Shake Shack in lower Manhattan.

While the officers were consuming their beverages, they noticed a toxic substance had been added and sought immediate medical attention.

“When NYC police officers cannot even take meal without coming under attack, it is clear that environment in which we work has deteriorated to a critical level. We cannot afford to let our guard down for even a moment,” tweeted the New York’s Police Benevolent Association.

“The contamination was not discovered until the MOS had already ingested a portion of their beverages,” noted PBA President Pat Lynch.

“They are currently at the hospital receiving treatment and are expected to recover.” Lynch added.

“Tonight, three of our fellow officers were intentionally poisoned by one or more workers at the Shake Shack at 200 Broadway in Manhattan,” the Detectives Endowment Association also stated:

Officers are now being advised to carefully inspect their food before consuming it.

The poisoning is almost certainly linked to the backlash from the killing of George Floyd and the subsequent Black Lives Matter protests that followed.

The hospitalisation of the officers add to the hundreds of cops nationwide, and beyond, who have been seriously hurt or even killed during anti-police riots.

One wonders whether the media will show much interest in the story given that they have in many ways adopted the same anti-police rhetoric voiced by radical left-wing extremists.

Shake Shack later acknowledged the incident, tweeting, “We are horrified by the reports of police officers injured at our 200 Broadway Shack in Manhattan. We are working with the police in their investigation right now.”

The officers were not seriously harmed and are expected to recover.

