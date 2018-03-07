Three Officers Shot, One Dead in Missouri

Three police officers were shot, one fatally, Tuesday night as they responded to a 911 call at a Clinton home.

Henry County authorities said they received an open call for help at 9:20 p.m. in the 300 block of Grandriver Street. Investigators said dispatchers heard a woman screaming in the background.

When officers arrived at the house, investigators said the suspect began firing at them. The officers made their way into the home, trying to reach the woman inside. All three officers were shot inside the home.

The Missouri Highway Patrol has identified the officer killed in the line of duty as Christopher Ryan Morton, 30. KMBC’s Matt Evans reported that Morton was an Army veteran, who had been deployed twice, serving as a bridge crew member and radio communications manager in Afghanistan. The Kansas City Royals honored him for his service in 2014.

