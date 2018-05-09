Three Teenagers Shot In London Over The Weekend

I once lived in London, and my mother was born and raised there, so from time to time I go back to visit this unique city.

Last weekend, I was there to present my latest research and the topics touched in my newest book, The Invisible Master.

The event was my first in English, and I predict the beginning of many in the United Kingdom, whose citizens are eager to understand more than what traditional media has to offer.

During my stay, three boys were shot in London, aged 13 and 15, that fortunately survived.

On Sunday, they were targeted within minutes of each other, at lunchtime, in Harrow.

The day before, a 17-year-old named Rhyiem Barton was murdered in a drive- by gang shooting in Kennigton, in South London.

Barton is the 15th teenager to die since Christmas in a city that is becoming more and more violent each day, especially among teenagers. Yet all I heard on British TV, including the BBC, was the constant criticism of Donald Trump, and his address to the NRA members at their annual meeting.

The English journalists hardly mention the violence that takes place in their own streets, yet they outlined over and over again the fact that President Trump compared an unnamed London hospital to a “war zone” on Friday, rightly saying that despite tough gun laws in the UK, it has blood all over the floors from victims of knife attacks.

In the meantime, a private police force began to patrol three of the most expensive and privileged areas of London, full of liberals, who officially criticize Trump and the use of guns, while employing a private police force called the My Local Bobby (MLB) that plans to expand with the huge success they have had in the past few months in London’s richest neighborhoods of Knightsbridge, Mayfair and Belgravia.

Headed by Tony Nash, the Metropolitan Police’s former commander in the London borough of Newham, and former Detective Chief Inspector David McKelvey, the MLB seems to be a commodity destined only for those who can afford it, while the majority of London citizens will continue to suffer the stabbings, and the growing dangers of juvenile delinquency, with no guns to protect themselves.

I hope by my next visit things will change, but for the British media that brainwash their citizens daily with liberal propaganda, Trump and the NRA remain enemy number one.

Leo Zagami is a regular contributor to Infowars and the author of the new book Confessions of an Illuminati Volume 5: The Decline of the West and the Rise of Satanism in our Society