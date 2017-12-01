Three Vice employees fired amid probe into sexual harassment

Vice Media said Thursday that it fired three employees amid an ongoing investigation into sexual harassment and misconduct in the workplace.

Vice did not name the employees, but said their conduct “ranged from verbal and sexual harassment to other behavior that is inconsistent with our policies, our values, and the way in which we believe colleagues should work together.”

Susan Tohyama, Vice’s recently established global director of human resources, said in a memo to employees first reported by CNN that her office was investigating “a handful of workplace complaints.”

