Northam looks for space to ‘moonwalk’ after he admits Michael Jackson blackface costume

The media is taking allegations that Virginia Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam was either dressed up in “blackface” or wore a Ku Klux Klan outfit so serious that one reporter asked him if he could still moonwalk.

During a press conference on Saturday afternoon, Northam — who is a Democrat, despite what CNN claimed — was asked about the 1984 medical school yearbook photo that has led to calls for his resignation.

Northam appeared to deny that he was either person pictured in “blackface” or in the KKK outfit, but did admit he once “darkened” his face when he dressed up as singer Michael Jackson.

When a reporter asked Northam about his dance moves, he appeared to look around for space to perform the dance before his wife interjected that it was “inappropriate circumstances” to start dancing.

Reporter: "Are you still able to moonwalk?" Gov. Ralph Northam, D-VA, looks around as if he was about to try it before his wife says, “inappropriate circumstances.” pic.twitter.com/ow54qWh786 — Martin Walsh (@mrwalsh__) February 2, 2019

“That same year [as the previous racist photo was taken], I did participate in a dance contest in San Antonio [Texas], in which I darkened my face as part of a Michael Jackson costume,” Northam said.



“I look back now and I regret that I did not understand the harmful legacy of an action like that,” Northam said. “It is because my memory of that episode is so vivid, that I truly do not believe I am in the picture in my yearbook.”

Throughout his 45-minute news conference, Northam went from accepting responsibility for the photo to claiming that it’s not him in the photo to admitting he once put shoe polish on his face to look like Jackson for a dance competition.

“I recognize that many people will find this difficult to believe. The photo appears with others I submitted on a page with my name on it,” Northam told reporters.

“Even in my own statement yesterday, I conceded that based on the evidence presented to me at the time. The most likely explanation that it was indeed me in the photo. In the hours since I made my statement yesterday, I reflected with my family and classmates from the time and affirmed my conclusion that I am not the person in that photo,” he said.

“Why I did not appear in this photo, I am not surprised by its appearance in the EVMS yearbook. In the place and time I grew up, many actions that we rightfully recognize as abhorrent today were commonplace,” Northam said.

“I believe that I did not wear that costume or attend that party stems in part from my clear memory of other mistakes I made in this same period of my life,” he said.

“That same year, I did participate in a dance contest in San Antonio in which I darkened my face as part of a Michael Jackson costume. I look back now and regret that I did not understand the harmful legacy of an action like that,” Northam said.

There are also allegations that Northam was nicknamed “Coonman” around that time, which could be viewed as a racist term.