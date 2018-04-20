Throw Out All of Your Romaine Lettuce, It Could have E. Coli, CDC Says

Federal authorities are urging people who bought chopped romaine lettuce in the United States to throw it away because it could get them sick.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday the nationwide E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce from Yuma, Ariz., has expanded to 53 cases in 16 states.

The CDC warning is clear: All store-bought chopped romaine lettuce, including salads and mixes with romaine, should not be eaten — and thrown away. If someone has eaten the lettuce and not gotten sick, it should still be thrown away. If you don’t know if the lettuce you’re eating is romaine or not, toss it. Eating at a restaurant? Ask the waiter if the romaine lettuce is coming from the Yuma area. If the source can’t be confirmed, do not order or eat it.

Restaurants and retailers should not sell chopped romaine from the Yuma area, the CDC said. They should also ask suppliers where the lettuce is from.

Read more