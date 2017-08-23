Thunder-buckets of Stupid – ESPN Pulls Game Announcer Robert Lee Because His Name Is Too “Triggering”

If ever you doubted that ESPN was the sporting epicenter of liberalism, well, consider this the day you can put those doubts to rest.

In what can only be considered the most ridiculous, over-the-top, example of political correctness running amok ESPN has pulled a college football announcer from the game between William & Mary -vs- the University of Virginia because his name is Robert Lee.

Seriously, you just can’t make this stuff up. Oh, and Robert Lee is Asian (pictured left) but even his ethnicity couldn’t save him from the executive level stupidity and delicate sensibilities of ESPN.

The executives in charge of programming and broadcasting actually had a meeting to decide that an Asian guy named Robert Lee was just too triggering. Here’s the statement from ESPN: