Tiangong 1: Chinese satellite falls to Earth, mostly burns up on re-entry

Image Credits: NASA.

Chinese space authorities say Tiangong 1, the country’s defunct and reportedly out-of-control space station, re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere Sunday night, mostly burning up over the central South Pacific. The China Manned Space Engineering Office says online that the experimental space lab re-entered around 8:15 a.m. local time Monday.

The tumbling spacecraft posed only a slight risk to people and property on the ground, since most of the 8.5-ton vehicle was expected to burn up on re-entry.

An image release by China Central Television showed the plunging space lab burning up as it re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere.

Officials at the Joint Force Space Component Command said the satellite re-entered after 8 p.m. ET. Their statement mentioned that the reentry was confirmed “through coordination with counterparts in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea and the United Kingdom.”

Read more


Related Articles

Most Distant Star Ever Seen Spotted Nine Billion Light Years Away

Most Distant Star Ever Seen Spotted Nine Billion Light Years Away

Science & Tech
Comments
Extinct Lizard Had Four Eyes

Extinct Lizard Had Four Eyes

Science & Tech
Comments

Zuckerberg: ‘Will Take Years’ to Fix Problems Related to Private User Data

Science & Tech
Comments

Party Directive Reveals Increased Chinese Theft of U.S. Technology

Science & Tech
Comments

New mind-reading machine can translate your thoughts and display them as text INSTANTLY

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments