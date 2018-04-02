Tiangong 1: Chinese satellite falls to Earth, mostly burns up on re-entry

Chinese space authorities say Tiangong 1, the country’s defunct and reportedly out-of-control space station, re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere Sunday night, mostly burning up over the central South Pacific. The China Manned Space Engineering Office says online that the experimental space lab re-entered around 8:15 a.m. local time Monday.

The tumbling spacecraft posed only a slight risk to people and property on the ground, since most of the 8.5-ton vehicle was expected to burn up on re-entry.

An image release by China Central Television showed the plunging space lab burning up as it re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere.

Officials at the Joint Force Space Component Command said the satellite re-entered after 8 p.m. ET. Their statement mentioned that the reentry was confirmed “through coordination with counterparts in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea and the United Kingdom.”

