"Tick Tock": Huge Story on Hillary/Russia Set to Drop Tonight

A huge story on Hillary Clinton and the Russian collusion narrative, possibly connected to Wikileaks, is set to drop tonight.

Fox News’ Sean Hannity teased the bombshell last night when he tweeted, “Tick tock tomorrow. BOOM.”

Hannity also announced during his show last night that Circa’s Sara Carter and The Hill’s John Solomon would be breaking a story on Tuesday evening that relates to Hillary Clinton and the Russian collusion narrative.

Carter herself implicitly confirmed this by tweeting, “you’re getting hotter” when someone asked if it had anything to do with Hannity.

“Wonder what story I’ll be breaking tomorrow? Hint, it has to do with #Russia, something that happened in the Obama Administration and an informant, curious? Stay tuned…,” she added.

Speculation has raged over the last few days that Wikileaks’ Julian Assange could be abut to reveal evidence that proves Russia was not the source of the DNC leak, eviscerating what little credibility remains of the entire Russia/Trump collusion narrative.

On Sunday, Assange tweeted a series of numbers that resembled an encryption key, prompting Hannity to respond with a number of tweets that were subsequently deleted which suggested that Assange was about to dismantle the Russian collusion conspiracy theory.

“Does this mean that Julian Assange is FINALLY ready to spill the beans on who gave him the DNC emails during the 2016 election??” asks Joshua Caplan.

All is set to be revealed later tonight.

