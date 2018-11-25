Tijuana Government Reeling, 100+ Members of Migrant Caravan Arrested on Criminal Charges

Are the migrant caravans currently in Mexico harmless and innocent, or are they full of problems and troublemakers?

That’s the question that many people both in the United States and south of the border are asking after thousands of immigrants began arriving in the border city of Tijuana.

Liberal voices, predictably, have insisted that it’s the former while yelling “racist!” any time somebody suggests otherwise.

More and more, however, there is mounting evidence that there are far more delinquents in the caravans than was previously reported … and now even Tijuana residents are starting to question the “open borders” narrative.

On Friday, El Sol de Tijuana reported that 127 migrants have been arrested in Mexico for various offenses, some of them violent.

