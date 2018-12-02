Tijuana Shuts Down Migrant Caravan Shelter

Image Credits: Atilgan Ozdil/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images.

MEXICO CITY — The city government of Tijuana announced Saturday that it has closed down a migrant shelter at a sports complex close to the U.S. border that once held about 6,000 Central Americans who hope to get into the U.S.

Officials said all the migrants were being moved to a former concert venue much farther from the border. The city said in a statement the sports complex shelter was closed because of “bad sanitary conditions.”

Experts had expressed concerns about unsanitary conditions that had developed at the partly flooded sports complex, where the migrants had been packed into a space adequate for half their numbers. Mud, lice infestations and respiratory infections were rampant.

Read more


Related Articles

Roger Stone Vows Never To Testify Against Trump: 'Where Is The Crime? I Engaged In Politics'

Roger Stone Vows Never To Testify Against Trump: ‘Where Is The Crime? I Engaged In Politics’

U.S. News
Comments
Elizabeth Warren 2020 Preview: Donald Trump ‘Cozies Up to White Nationalists,’ Inspires ‘Domestic Right-Wing Terrorism’

Elizabeth Warren 2020 Preview: Donald Trump ‘Cozies Up to White Nationalists,’ Inspires ‘Domestic Right-Wing Terrorism’

U.S. News
Comments

Pew: U.S. Illegal Immigrant Population Hits Lowest Level in a Decade

U.S. News
comments

MS-13 Gang Member Busted in AZ Says He Used Migrant Caravan for Cover

U.S. News
comments

Parkland Father Lauds George H.W. Bush’s Resignation From NRA In 1995

U.S. News
comments

Comments