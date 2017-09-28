Tillerson Holds Off on Shuttering Embassies, Pulling Diplomats After Meeting With Cuba’s Top Diplomat

State Department Secretary Rex Tillerson met with Cuba’s top diplomat Tuesday about the mysterious “sonic” attacks on U.S. diplomats in Havana and conveyed the “gravity of the situation,” but so far has not taken any new steps to respond to the attacks.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said Wednesday the conversation between Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Eduardo Rodriguez was “firm and frank” and reflected the United States’ “profound concern for the safety and security of its diplomats.”

“The secretary conveyed the gravity of the situation and underscored the Cuban authorities’ obligations to protect embassy staff and their families under the Vienna Convention,” she said in a statement.

Nauert on Tuesday confirmed that the Cubans had asked for the meeting. The request came after five GOP senators who serve on the Intelligence Committee called on the U.S. to expel Cuban diplomats from Washington and possibly close the U.S. embassy in Havana if the Cuban government couldn’t ensure their security or provide more information about how the attacks occurred.

Read more