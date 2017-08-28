Tillerson: Let’s See If We Can Bring North Korea to the Negotiating Table

Far from showing restraint in its nuclear program, North Korea on Friday test-fired three short-range missiles — “a provocative act against the United States and our allies,” Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Sunday.

Just last Tuesday, Tillerson said he was “pleased to see that the regime in Pyongyang has certainly demonstrated some level of restraint that we’ve not seen in the past. We hope that this is the beginning of this signal we’ve been looking for,” he added.

On Sunday, Tillerson told “Fox News Sunday” that Friday’s launch is a violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions:

