Tillerson not planning to send diplomats back to Cuba

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in a new interview that he does not plan to return staff to Cuba following reports of diplomats suffering from mysterious health ailments.

“I’d be intentionally putting them back in harm’s way. Why in the world would I do that when I have no means whatsoever to protect them?” Tillerson told The Associated Press.

“I will push back on anybody who wants to force me to do that.”

He said during an interview with the news service that he still believes “the Cuban government, someone within the Cuban government can bring this to an end.”

According to the AP, the FBI’s Operational Technology Division produced an interim report that shows no evidence has been found that sound waves could have hurt the health of the Americans in Cuba.

