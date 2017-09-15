Tillerson slams North Korea's latest missile launch

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson late Thursday slammed North Korea’s latest launch of a ballistic missile over Japan.

Tillerson noted that “North Korea’s provocative missile launch represents the second time the people of Japan, a treaty ally of the United States, have been directly threatened in recent weeks.”

“These continued provocations only deepen North Korea’s diplomatic and economic isolation,” Tillerson said in a statement.

North Korea fired a missile from Pyongyang that flew for about 2,300 miles over northern Japan before crashing into the Pacific Ocean about 1,200 miles east of Hokkaido, according to South Korean and Japanese officials.

